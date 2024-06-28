Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 178.2% in June

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,400 shares, a growth of 178.2% from the May 31st total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.
SAABF stock remained flat at $23.98 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $26.15.
