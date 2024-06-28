Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 178.2% in June

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,400 shares, a growth of 178.2% from the May 31st total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

SAABF stock remained flat at $23.98 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

