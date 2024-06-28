Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sadot Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 131,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,515. The company has a market cap of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Sadot Group has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.10 million. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sadot Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sadot Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sadot Group stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sadot Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDOT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

