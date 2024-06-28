Saga Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.90 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Saga has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Saga has a market cap of $130.51 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,016,444,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,002,305 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,016,324,108 with 95,958,299 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.4543257 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $24,680,462.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

