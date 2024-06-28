Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $566.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $523.00 to $566.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $498.00.

SAIA opened at $458.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.91. Saia has a 52-week low of $331.23 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $311,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Saia by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

