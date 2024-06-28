Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $260.18 and last traded at $258.15. Approximately 2,939,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,905,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.33. The company has a market capitalization of $250.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 59.6% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 165.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Salesforce by 52.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

