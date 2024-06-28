SALT Price Hits $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $5,879.08 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,489.56 or 1.00035294 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00078556 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01962674 USD and is down -9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,557.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.