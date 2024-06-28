Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.02

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €18.02 ($19.38) and last traded at €18.05 ($19.41), with a volume of 77583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €18.02 ($19.38).

Salzgitter Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $976.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10.

About Salzgitter

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.