SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SBFG opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
