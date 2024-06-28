SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Shares Down 1.9%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

