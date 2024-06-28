Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNY remained flat at $30.44 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Schibsted ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $5.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Schibsted ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

