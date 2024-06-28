Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,757. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

