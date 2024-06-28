Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $48,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,532,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,989. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

