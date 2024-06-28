Scotiabank Trims América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Target Price to $19.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $19.60 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

NYSE:AMX opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $42,575,000. Capital International Sarl raised its position in América Móvil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in América Móvil by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 117,008 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

