SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Up 207.3% in June

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the May 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $7.59. 218,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.03.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

