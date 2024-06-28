Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $103.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.20.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $92.76 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.