Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 133,125 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,125 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 86.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. 36,952,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,979,672. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

