Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.45. The stock had a trading volume of 255,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.96.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

