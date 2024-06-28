Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 454,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,471,000. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. 91,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76.
