Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,020,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $187.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

