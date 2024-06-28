Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

AIG stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. 8,483,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

