Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

MMM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. 6,195,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

