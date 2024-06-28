Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 138.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 447,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. 3,022,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,648. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $75.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

