Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Sealed Air by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

