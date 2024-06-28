Sendero Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 37.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 118.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,022.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $964.40 and a 200-day moving average of $906.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

