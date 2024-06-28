Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 37.4% in June

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sentage Price Performance

Sentage stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Sentage has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

