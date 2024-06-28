Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE SCI opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

