Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 2,041,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.8 days.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SFOSF remained flat at $1.67 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.72.
About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)
