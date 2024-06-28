SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in June

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
SHIMAMURA stock remained flat at C$48.76 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.22. SHIMAMURA has a 1 year low of C$48.26 and a 1 year high of C$48.76.
About SHIMAMURA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SHIMAMURA
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.