Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Increases By 80.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 732,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,022.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $958.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.50. The company has a market capitalization of $403.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

