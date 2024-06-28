Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Increases By 475.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.6 %

Bunzl stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.6007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

