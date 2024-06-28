Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 100.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Shares of COOSF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

