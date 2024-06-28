Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 100.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of COOSF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
