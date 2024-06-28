Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Expands By 125.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 9,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $134.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
