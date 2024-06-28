Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Expands By 125.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 9,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $134.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

