Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Drops By 58.1%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. 43,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.13.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

China Construction Bank Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.9227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

