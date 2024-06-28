Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Drops By 64.1%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 222,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,592. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

About Crédit Agricole

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.5657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

