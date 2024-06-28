Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 286.8%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 286.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 88,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,080. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

About Deutsche Börse

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.2617 dividend. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

