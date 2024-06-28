Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Rises By 65.6%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

DKSHF remained flat at $66.87 during trading on Friday. DKSH has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $66.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

