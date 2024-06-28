Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Drops By 87.9%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF remained flat at $0.89 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 43.19 and a current ratio of 43.19.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

