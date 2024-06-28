Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Increases By 1,000.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

Ebara stock remained flat at $36.97 during trading hours on Friday. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Ebara’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 5th.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

