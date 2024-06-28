Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Declines By 93.7%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4 %

FCNCP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $23.03.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

