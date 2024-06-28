Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Declines By 42.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,825. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile
