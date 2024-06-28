Short Interest in Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Declines By 64.6%

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,670,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Price Performance

INKW remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. 8,788,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591,519. Greene Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Greene Concepts

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

