Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Increases By 338.6%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 338.6% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $41.41. 34,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $56.15.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

