Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Rises By 471.4%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS HAIVF remained flat at C$2.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.38. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$2.44 and a one year high of C$4.10.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
