Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Decreases By 72.8%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 894,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 486.6 days.
L’Occitane International Price Performance
LCCTF remained flat at $4.24 on Thursday. L’Occitane International has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.
About L’Occitane International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than L’Occitane International
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.