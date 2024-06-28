Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Decreases By 72.8%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 894,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 486.6 days.

LCCTF remained flat at $4.24 on Thursday. L’Occitane International has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

About L'Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based beauty and well-being products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body care, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

