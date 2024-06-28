Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Decreases By 58.6%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

LGFRY stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.74. 1,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.00. Longfor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94.

Longfor Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

