Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Declines By 74.4%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 0.1 %
MSLOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.20.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.