Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Declines By 74.4%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 0.1 %

MSLOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

