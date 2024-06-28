Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 172.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.12.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

