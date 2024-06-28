Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 88.9%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RIV Capital Stock Up 6.7 %

CNPOF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 85,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,290. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

