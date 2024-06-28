Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 88.9%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RIV Capital Stock Up 6.7 %
CNPOF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 85,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,290. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
RIV Capital Company Profile
