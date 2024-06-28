Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Increases By 5,500.0%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,552. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

