Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Declines By 57.9%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Siemens Energy Company Profile

SMNEY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $26.42. 15,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

